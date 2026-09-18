Friday, September 18, 2026
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The-Emerald
The Emerald will offer 256 apartments across 312,414 square feet of residential space.
ArkansasDevelopmentMultifamilySoutheast

Capstone Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Multifamily Development in Centerton, Arkansas

by Abby Cox

CENTERTON, ARK. — Capstone Building Corp. has broken ground on The Emerald, a 256-unit multifamily development located in the northwest Arkansas city of Centerton. The $45 million apartment complex is slated for completion in October 2028. Situated at the intersection of East Centerton Boulevard and Womack Road, The Emerald will encompass 312,414 square feet across nine residential buildings. Amenities at the complex will include a resort-style swimming pool, pickleball courts, fire pits and gathering areas, as well as retail spaces integrated within the apartment buildings.

Capstone Building Corp. is serving as the general contractor for The Emerald, with The Kalikow Group and EYC Cos. serving as developers. S. Robert Andron is the project architect, and Chris Bakunas is the civil engineer. 

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