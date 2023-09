GREENSBORO, N.C. — Capstone Cos. has brokered the $13.5 million sale of Cottage Gardens, an apartment community located in Greensboro. Built in 1960, the property totals 176 units.

Ron Corrao, Eric Liebich, Josh Greenwald, Scott Fuller, Matt Weinstein and Dane Lozier of Capstone represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. VanRock Real Estate was the buyer.