Capstone Brokers $14M Sale of Bouldercrest Apartments in Knoxville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Bouldercrest Apartments

Built in 1986, Bouldercrest Apartments includes studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Capstone Apartment Partners has brokered the $14 million sale of Bouldercrest Apartments, a 180-unit multifamily community located along Interstate 640 in Knoxville. Adam Klenk, Tyler Mayo, Luke Searcy and Jordan Arand of Capstone represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Bouldercrest GP, in the transaction. The Northeast-based firm plans to modernize unit interiors and enhance the community’s amenity package.

Built in 1986, Bouldercrest Apartments includes studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer connections, walk-up attic storage and a patio or balcony. The community was 96.1 percent occupied at the time of sale.

