Capstone Brokers $17.5M Acquisition of The Arboretum Multifamily Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Arboretum-Denver-CO

Located in Denver, The Arboretum features 45 apartments.

DENVER — Capstone has arranged the purchase of The Arboretum, a newly built apartment community located at 2049 S. Columbine St. in Denver’s University Park neighborhood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property from Denver-based Red T for $17.5 million.

The 58,2138-square-foot community features 45 apartments in a mix of 12 one-bedroom/one-bath and 33 two-bedroom/two-bath units. Residences offer Nest thermostats and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a dry-cleaning closet, Amazon parcel lockers, security cameras, video access control of entry door from within each unit, digital keypads for unit access, gas grills, firepit and dog run.

Adam Riddle and Jason Koch of Capstone represented the buyer in the deal.

