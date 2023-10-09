Capstone Brokers $26.1M Sale of Lancaster Ridge Apartments in Metro Atlanta

CANTON, GA. — Capstone Cos. has brokered the $26.1 million sale of Lancaster Ridge Apartments, a 145-unit multifamily community located in Canton, roughly 40 miles north of Atlanta. Built in 1994, the community features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a clubhouse, playground, picnic area and swimming pool. Eric Liebich and Ron Corrao of Capstone represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Emma Capital acquired Lancaster Ridge, which was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.