Capstone Brokers $3.2M Sale of Multifamily Complex in Pueblo, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

1411-1434-Anita-St-Pueblo-CO

The multifamily portfolio at 1411-1434 Anita St. in Pueblo, Colo., features 24 two- and three-bedroom units.

PUEBLO, COLO. — Capstone has arranged the sale of a multifamily complex located at 1411-1434 Anita St. in Pueblo. The assets traded for $3.2 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

The 24-unit portfolio consists of six duplexes and three quadraplexes. The duplexes were built in 1994 and feature two-bedroom/one-bath units, while the quadraplexes were built in 1993 and feature 1,050-square-foot three-bedroom/two-bath units.

Lee Wagner of Capstone represented the seller and buyer in the deal. Ari Schriger of WCW Commercial arranged financing for the value-add acquisition.





