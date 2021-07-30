Capstone Brokers $4.1M Sale of Apartment Building in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Red Rocks Terrace in Colorado Springs, Colo., features 23 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Capstone has arranged the sale of Red Rocks Terrace, a multifamily property located at 3164 W. Colorado Ave. in Colorado Springs. The building traded hands for $4.1 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

The 16,350-square-foot property features two studio units, five two-bedroom units and 16 one-bedroom units. Almost all units were renovated within the last two years and significant improvements were made to the exterior of the property.

Sean Holamon of Capstone represented the seller in the transaction.