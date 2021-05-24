REBusinessOnline

Capstone Brokers $4.4M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Leland, North Carolina

Kotarides’ apartment project will be part of the greater 550-acre Westgate community, which includes retail and dining, apartment communities and single-family homes, as well as the 146-acre Westgate Nature Park.

LELAND, N.C.— Capstone Land Sales has brokered the $4.4 million sale of a 22.8-acre multifamily development site within the Westgate community of Leland, about 10 miles west of Wilmington, N.C. The buyer, Virginia-based Kotarides Developers, will break ground in 2023 on a 360-unit luxury apartment community at the site. Caleb Troop and Eric Liebich of Capstone Land Sales led the sales transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

Kotarides’ apartment project will offer views of Jackeys Creek and be part of the greater 550-acre Westgate community, which includes retail and dining, apartment communities and single-family homes, as well as the 146-acre Westgate Nature Park. The project will be the first apartment property in the Wilmington market for Kotarides, which has several other communities in Raleigh and Charlotte. The regional firm now owns and manages 24 apartment communities and several million square feet of commercial properties.

