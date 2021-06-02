Capstone Brokers $49M Sale of Vantage at Powdersville Apartments in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Capstone Apartment Partners has brokered the $49 million sale of Vantage at Powdersville, a 288-unit, garden-style apartment community in Greenville. The property is situated on 22 acres in west Greenville at the intersection of Anderson Road and State Road 153, about 19 miles from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport and 7.2 miles from downtown Greenville.

Caleb Troop, Austin Green and Alex McDermott of Capstone represented the seller, Vantage Communities, in conjunction with Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors. The buyer is California-based RK Properties, which plans to complete light upgrades to the community amenities and interior units.

Built in 2019, Vantage at Powdersville features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood-style flooring, fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and a patio or balcony. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, picnic/grilling area, business center, dog parks and washing stations and garages.

The community was approximately 97 percent occupied at the time of closing. Vantage at Powdersville is RK’s third transaction in the Carolinas in the past seven months. The company purchased Haven Pointe at Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach this year, as well as Novel Research Park in Charlotte late last year.