Capstone Brokers $5.6M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Leland, North Carolina

LELAND, N.C. — Capstone Land Sales has brokered the $5.8 million sale of a 22.5-acre multifamily development site in Leland. The buyer, Atlanta-based Hathaway Development, will break ground later this year at the site for Exchange at Westgate, a 312-unit luxury apartment community. Caleb Troop and Eric Liebich of Capstone Land Sales led the transaction. Exchange at Westgate will be part of the greater 550-acre Westgate community, which includes retail and dining, apartment communities, single-family homes and the 146-acre Westgate Nature Park.