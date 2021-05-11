REBusinessOnline

Capstone Brokers $5.6M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Leland, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Exchange at Westgate

The Exchange at Westgate will be part of the greater 550-acre Westgate community, which includes retail and dining, apartment communities, single-family homes and the 146-acre Westgate Nature Park.

LELAND, N.C. — Capstone Land Sales has brokered the $5.8 million sale of a 22.5-acre multifamily development site in Leland. The buyer, Atlanta-based Hathaway Development, will break ground later this year at the site for Exchange at Westgate, a 312-unit luxury apartment community. Caleb Troop and Eric Liebich of Capstone Land Sales led the transaction. Exchange at Westgate will be part of the greater 550-acre Westgate community, which includes retail and dining, apartment communities, single-family homes and the 146-acre Westgate Nature Park.

