REBusinessOnline

Capstone Brokers $55.2M Sale of Monterosso Apartments in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Capstone Apartment Partners has brokered the $55.2 million sale of Monterosso Apartments, a new 216-unit multifamily community located in the Orlando suburb of Kissimmee. The four-story property is situated at the intersection of North John Young Parkway and West Osceola Parkway.

Brian Hunsicker, Jad Richa, Tom Huffsmith and Nasser Al-Hafi of Capstone represented the seller, Fore Property Co., and procured the buyer, PassiveInvesting.com, in the transaction. At $255,699 per unit, this transaction marks the highest price per multifamily unit ever sold in Osceola County, according to Capstone.

Built in 2019, Monterosso Apartments was approximately 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The community includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers and a patio or balcony. The average size for each unit is 983 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, picnic/grilling area, clubhouse, pet spa, elevators and rentable garages.

Monterosso Apartments is located at 3050 La Spezia Circle and is approximately 9.6 miles from Walt Disney World, 22.2 miles from downtown Orlando and 31.7 miles from Altamonte Springs.

PassiveInvesting.com is a South Carolina-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring value-add and core multifamily properties in the Southeast. The firm’s portfolio has a current value of more than $435 million from 14 properties totaling about 3,000 units. The company has sourced more than 1,000 individual investors for ownership stakes in its portfolio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews