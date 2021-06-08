Capstone Brokers $55.2M Sale of Monterosso Apartments in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — Capstone Apartment Partners has brokered the $55.2 million sale of Monterosso Apartments, a new 216-unit multifamily community located in the Orlando suburb of Kissimmee. The four-story property is situated at the intersection of North John Young Parkway and West Osceola Parkway.

Brian Hunsicker, Jad Richa, Tom Huffsmith and Nasser Al-Hafi of Capstone represented the seller, Fore Property Co., and procured the buyer, PassiveInvesting.com, in the transaction. At $255,699 per unit, this transaction marks the highest price per multifamily unit ever sold in Osceola County, according to Capstone.

Built in 2019, Monterosso Apartments was approximately 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The community includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers and a patio or balcony. The average size for each unit is 983 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, picnic/grilling area, clubhouse, pet spa, elevators and rentable garages.

Monterosso Apartments is located at 3050 La Spezia Circle and is approximately 9.6 miles from Walt Disney World, 22.2 miles from downtown Orlando and 31.7 miles from Altamonte Springs.

PassiveInvesting.com is a South Carolina-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring value-add and core multifamily properties in the Southeast. The firm’s portfolio has a current value of more than $435 million from 14 properties totaling about 3,000 units. The company has sourced more than 1,000 individual investors for ownership stakes in its portfolio.