Capstone Brokers $6.4M Sale of Union Boulevard Apartments in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Union Boulevard Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo., features 970-square-foot, two-bedroom/one-bath residences.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Capstone has arranged the sale of a 29,732-square-foot apartment building located at 801-849 S. Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs. The asset traded for $6.4 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Pat Knowlton of Capstone represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Built in 1972, Union Boulevard Apartments features 970-square-foot, two-bedroom/one-bath units. The property underwent significant upgrades, including exterior painting and updating the parking lots. Additionally, a portion of the units were renovated. The buyer plans to continue renovating the units.