Capstone Brokers Sale of 288-Site Manufactured Housing Community in Alvin, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ALVIN, TEXAS — Capstone has brokered the sale of Sun Meadows Mobile Home Community, a 288-site manufactured housing community in Alvin, about 25 miles southeast of Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1998 and includes a pool. Capstone’s Ian Hilpl, Kevan Enger, Brian Hummelln and Hunter LaRocca represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Sun Meadows was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

