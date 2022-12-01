Capstone Brokers Sale of Former Sears Site in Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Capstone Colorado Land Team has brokered the sale of a 7.65-acre lot at 10785 Colfax Ave. in Lakewood. Austin, Texas-based Artesia Real Estate Investors acquired the land parcel for an undisclosed price.

The site includes the former Sears department store and a separate outparcel building that previously operated as the Sears Automotive Center. The two unoccupied buildings offer a total of 163,957 square feet of commercial space.

Travis Hodge and Anthony Bobay of Capstone represented the undisclosed seller, while Artesia Real Estate Investors was self-represented in the transaction.