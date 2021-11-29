REBusinessOnline

Capstone Brokers Sale of Six-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Southwest Denver for $56.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

DENVER — Capstone Apartment Partners has completed the sale of a six-community apartment portfolio located in Southwest Denver. Monarch Investment and Management Group acquired the portfolio from a group of investors connected through Abiete Real Estate for $56.5 million.

Totaling 325 apartments, the portfolio includes The Amherst, Federal Terrace, Autumn Ridge, Pinecrest Apartments, Elm Creek Apartments and The Hill Apartments. All six properties are located along South Federal Boulevard and were approximately 96 percent occupied at the time of closing.

Jason Koch, Adam Riddle, Sean Holamon and Austin Smith of Capstone represented the seller in the deal.

