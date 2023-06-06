Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Company NewsDevelopmentIdahoOfficeWestern

Capstone Cos. Opens New Office in Boise

by Jeff Shaw

BOISE, IDAHO — Capstone Cos. has expanded its brokerage firm with a new regional office in Boise. Colton Yasinski, who has transacted hundreds of units in the Idaho market, including affordable LIHTC product, value-add multifamily and Class A market rate assets, leads the new office. 

Expanding into Boise reinforces Capstone’s presence in the Western U.S. as the company seeks rapid growth and expansion in the multifamily sector. 

With the opening of this new office, Capstone continues its nationwide growth with a total of 21 offices and more than $12 billion in sales.

You may also like

Hoffman & Associates to Enter Charlotte, Richmond with...

Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 380-Acre Apex Gateway...

Whole Foods to Open 47,000 SF Store at...

CapRock Completes 1.1 MSF of Industrial Development in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Utah’s Largest...

Simon Breaks Ground on Residence Inn at Northgate...

DAUM Arranges Sale of Rusher Air Conditioning Headquarters...

Peak Construction Breaks Ground on 677,000 SF Industrial...

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 328,000 SF Parking...