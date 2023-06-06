Capstone Cos. Opens New Office in Boise

BOISE, IDAHO — Capstone Cos. has expanded its brokerage firm with a new regional office in Boise. Colton Yasinski, who has transacted hundreds of units in the Idaho market, including affordable LIHTC product, value-add multifamily and Class A market rate assets, leads the new office.

Expanding into Boise reinforces Capstone’s presence in the Western U.S. as the company seeks rapid growth and expansion in the multifamily sector.

With the opening of this new office, Capstone continues its nationwide growth with a total of 21 offices and more than $12 billion in sales.