Village-at-Mines-Park-Golden-CO
The Village at Mines Park offers units for upper-level undergraduate and graduate students, as well as students with families on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden.
Capstone Development, Colorado School of Mines Complete 1,058-Bed Student Housing Development in Golden

by Amy Works

GOLDEN, COLO. — A public-private partnership between Capstone Development Partners and the Colorado School of Mines has completed Village at Mines Park, a 1,058-bed student housing community located on the university’s campus in Golden. The property — which is the redevelopment and expansion of an existing community, Mines Park — offers affordable housing for upper-division undergraduate and graduate students, as well as students with families.

Fully furnished units are offered in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a fitness center, dining options, recreational green space, an outdoor amphitheater and community gathering and study spaces. The property is also home to residence life and management offices and features on-site parking and electric car charging spaces.

The development team for the project included design-builder Milender White Construction and architectural firm SAR+. Capstone Management Partners will provide facility maintenance, custodial and asset management services for the community. The project was financed by the university. 

