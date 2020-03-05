CapStone Holdings Invests $40M in City Foundry STL Development in Downtown St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Mixed-Use

The $210 million first phase of the project is set to open this summer.

ST. LOUIS — CapStone Holdings Inc., a business incubator and investment group, has acquired a $40 million stake in City Foundry STL, a food hall and office project set to open in downtown St. Louis this summer. CapStone represents one of the largest single-entity investors in the $210 million first phase of the project, which will feature 122,000 square feet of restaurant and entertainment space, 105,000 square feet of retail and 107,000 square feet of office. City Foundry is a redevelopment of the former Federal Mogul factory. The Lawrence Group is the developer for the 15-acre project.