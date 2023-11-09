Capstone Negotiates $1.3M Sale of Canyon Retreat Apartments in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Capstone has brokered the sale of Canyon Retreat Apartments, a 5,252-square-foot multifamily property located at 3737 and 3746 Red Canon Place in Colorado Springs.

The asset traded for $1.3 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Built in 1955, Canyon Retreat consists of two buildings: an eight-unit building with four studios and four one-bedroom/one-bath apartments, and a two-unit building with two one-bedroom/one-bath apartments with a separate shared laundry space.

Adam Riddle and Conor Cavanor of Capstone brokered the transaction.