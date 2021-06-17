Capstone Negotiates $17.5M Acquisition of Gardens at Hidden Creek Multifamily Property in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., The Gardens at Hidden Creek features 125 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Capstone has brokered the purchase of The Gardens at Hidden Creek, an apartment community located in Colorado Springs. The property traded for $17.5 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 1111-1123 Verde Drive, The Gardens at Hidden Valley feature 125 units in a mix of 19 studios, 82 one-bedroom/one-bath, 23 two-bedroom/two-bath and one three-bedroom/one-bath layouts. On-site amenities include a pool, cybercafé, picnic area, fitness center, barbecue area and clubhouse.

Adam Riddle and Patrick Knowlton of Capstone represented the buyer in the deal.