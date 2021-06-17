REBusinessOnline

Capstone Negotiates $17.5M Acquisition of Gardens at Hidden Creek Multifamily Property in Colorado Springs

Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., The Gardens at Hidden Creek features 125 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Capstone has brokered the purchase of The Gardens at Hidden Creek, an apartment community located in Colorado Springs. The property traded for $17.5 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Located at 1111-1123 Verde Drive, The Gardens at Hidden Valley feature 125 units in a mix of 19 studios, 82 one-bedroom/one-bath, 23 two-bedroom/two-bath and one three-bedroom/one-bath layouts. On-site amenities include a pool, cybercafé, picnic area, fitness center, barbecue area and clubhouse.

Adam Riddle and Patrick Knowlton of Capstone represented the buyer in the deal.

