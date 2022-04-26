REBusinessOnline

Capstone Negotiates $30M Sale of Three Affordable Seniors Housing Properties in Metro Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Colorado, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

AURORA, DENVER AND GREELEY, COLO. — Capstone Apartment Partners has arranged the $30 million sale of a 184-unit LIHTC apartment portfolio in metro Denver. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

The portfolio comprises three Section 8 seniors housing assets: Aurora Village in Aurora, Kings Point in Denver and University Plaza in Greeley.

Sean Holamon, Nik MacCarter and Adam Riddle of Capstone represented the seller in the transaction.

