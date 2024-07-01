Capstone Negotiates Sale of 102-Unit Eastglen Apartments in Longmont, Colorado

LONGMONT, COLO. — Capstone Apartment Partners has negotiated the sale of Eastglen Apartments, a 109,210-square-foot multifamily property in Longmont, approximately 35 miles north of Denver. Two Arrows Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. The seller was not disclosed.

Located at 630 Lashley St., Eastglen Apartments features 102 units, with 20 percent designated as Low-Income Housing Tax Credit units.

Sean Holamon, Adam Riddle and Jason Koch of Capstone Apartment Partners facilitated the transaction.