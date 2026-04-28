Tuesday, April 28, 2026
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Grant Park Village Quimby in Portland, Ore., offers 161 apartments. (Photo credit: Nick Grier)
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Capstone Partners, PCCP Divest of 167-Unit Multifamily Property in Portland for $30.7M

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Capstone Partners and PCCP have completed the sale of Grant Park Village Quimby, a multifamily community in Portland, to Laurel Property Group for $30.7 million. Joe Nydahl and Josh McDonald of CBRE represented the seller and buyer in the transaction. Scott Williams and Ryan Johnson of CBRE Debt & Structured Finance assisted with the deal.

Grant Park Village Quimby in Portland, Ore., offers 161 apartments. Completed in 2018, the property features 167 studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 554 square feet. The mid-rise community features a fitness center, resident lounge, outdoor courtyard and pet spa.

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