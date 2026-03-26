Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Villebois-Village-Center-Apts-Wilsonville-OR
Slated for completion in mid-2027, Villebois Village Center Apartments will bring 143 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to Villebois master-planned community in Wilsonville, Ore.
DevelopmentMultifamilyOregonWestern

Capstone Partners Underway on 143-Unit Villebois Village Center Apartments in Oregon

by Amy Works

WILSONVILLE, ORE. — Capstone Partners has secured a $27.9 million construction loan from U.S. Bank to develop Villebois Village Center Apartments, a three-building multifamily community in Wilsonville. David Schaffer and John Petersen of Melvin Mark Capital Group originated the financing.

Construction began in December 2025, with completion slated for mid-2027. Portland, Ore.-based C2K Architecture is serving as architect and Essex General Construction is the general contractor for the project.

Located within the Villebois master-planned community, the project will feature 143 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings and air conditioning in larger units. The community also features 2,460 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, a fitness center, library/game room, top-floor lounge, bike center and pet-friendly features, including a dog wash station. The three buildings will surround a large public piazza with bocce courts, landscaping and heritage trees.

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