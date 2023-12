MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Capstone Real Estate Investment has sold Landmark Apartments, a 264-unit community located near the Middle Tennessee State University campus in Murfreesboro. The property was acquired as a student housing project by the company in 2020 and underwent significant renovations, including the transformation of the community into traditional multifamily. Landmark Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The buyer in the transaction was not disclosed.