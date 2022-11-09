REBusinessOnline

Capstone Structures $9.9M in Joint Venture Equity for Acquisition of Iowa Apartment Community

Posted on by in Iowa, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA — Capstone Equity & Structured Finance has structured $9.9 million in joint venture equity to facilitate the acquisition and repositioning of Park @ Nine23 in Cedar Falls near Waterloo. Built in phases between 1974 and 1994, the 424-unit apartment community is situated on 21 acres. The asset was roughly 97 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Bryse Toothaker and Charlie Rimkus of Capstone raised the equity on behalf of the borrower, Chicago-based ARTISAN Capital Group, which plans to make upgrades to the unit interiors and common areas. The undisclosed seller had owned the property for decades.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  