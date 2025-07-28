Capstone, Tufts University Break Ground on 664-Bed Residence Hall in Metro Boston

MEDFORD, MASS. — A public-private partnership between Capstone Development Partners and Tufts University has broken ground on a 664-bed residence hall on the university’s campus in Medford, located north of Boston. The site is situated along the edge of campus adjacent to the Medford/Tufts Green Line public transportation station and previously housed a surface level parking lot. The complex will span 271,000 square feet across two 10-story buildings that will offer 271 apartment-style units in studio, two-, four- and six-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include common rooms and lounges, a fitness center, study spaces, conference rooms and onsite laundry facilities, as well as 4,000 square feet of retail space. Project partners include Provident Resources Group, Elkus Manfredi Architects, Erland Construction, Steven Winter & Associates and Barclays. Completion is slated for fall 2027.