Captain D’s Opens First Central Illinois Restaurant in Champaign

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Captain D’s newest franchise location has opened in Champaign. Located at 1409 N. Prospect Ave., the restaurant marks Captain D’s first restaurant in central Illinois and seventh overall in the state. The Champaign restaurant is currently open for drive-thru and carryout. The dining room will remain closed for the immediate future due to COVID-19. Sunil Modi owns the Champaign restaurant. He previously owned Dunkin’ restaurants in the Champaign area. Captain D’s, known for its fast-casual seafood, says it has experienced a surge in franchise development across the Midwest since 2018. Today, there are more than 530 Captain D’s restaurants in 23 states across the country.