HOUSTON — Video production agency Captiv Creative has signed a 14,774-square-foot industrial lease within Brookhollow West Business Park in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 9777 W. Gulf Bank Road was built in 1977, totals 251,569 square feet and features 18-foot clear heights. Jason Gibbons of Finial Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Craig Bean of Transwestern represented the landlord.