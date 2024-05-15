Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Captiva Partners Acquires 66,400 SF Small-Bay Industrial Property in North Hollywood

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Captiva Partners has purchased a multi-tenant, small-bay industrial building in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles for $15.7 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Situated on 3.3 acres at 8210-8222 Lankershim Blvd., the 66,400-square-foot asset offers three buildings with 41 suites ranging from 1,200 square feet to 2,400 square feet. Captiva plans to implement a value-add business plan, including a capital improvement program that will address deferred maintenance and improve the property’s functionality and attractiveness.

You may also like

NAI Horizon Brokers $4.7M Sale of Industrial Building...

LA Office Market’s Leasing Challenges Continue as Debt...

APG Capital Sells Government Office Building in Raleigh...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Dunn...

SRS Negotiates $3.8M Sale of New Gas Station...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 256-Unit Self-Storage...

GREA Arranges Sale of Two Multifamily Properties Totaling...

Creation, J.P. Morgan Sell Long Island Industrial Facility...

Align Precision Signs 85,396 SF Industrial Lease in...