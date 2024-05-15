Captiva Partners Acquires 66,400 SF Small-Bay Industrial Property in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — Captiva Partners has purchased a multi-tenant, small-bay industrial building in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles for $15.7 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Situated on 3.3 acres at 8210-8222 Lankershim Blvd., the 66,400-square-foot asset offers three buildings with 41 suites ranging from 1,200 square feet to 2,400 square feet. Captiva plans to implement a value-add business plan, including a capital improvement program that will address deferred maintenance and improve the property’s functionality and attractiveness.