Friday, August 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

CapturePoint LLC Signs 27,317 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — CapturePoint LLC, a provider of carbon management services, has signed a 27,317-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. CapturePoint now occupies roughly half of the building at 1101 Central Expressway S. via 17,212 square feet on the first floor and 10,105 square feet on the second floor. Kent Smith of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jared Laake of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord.

You may also like

Palladium USA Completes $64M Multifamily Project in Anna,...

MMCC Arranges $10.8M Acquisition Loan for North Dallas...

CBRE Arranges $32.5M Refinancing for Westshore Center Office...

Solender/Hall Negotiates Sale of 63,000 SF Office Building...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 12,078 SF Retail Lease...

Laramie County Buys 74,476 SF Office Building in...

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Renews 1.1 MSF Office, Life Sciences...

Columbia Construction Services Signs 6,145 SF Industrial Lease...

Vantage Builders Completes 10,000 SF Headquarters Expansion Project...