CapturePoint LLC Signs 27,317 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — CapturePoint LLC, a provider of carbon management services, has signed a 27,317-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. CapturePoint now occupies roughly half of the building at 1101 Central Expressway S. via 17,212 square feet on the first floor and 10,105 square feet on the second floor. Kent Smith of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jared Laake of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord.