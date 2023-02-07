Car Auctioneer Copart Buys Land Near Asheville, North Carolina for $8.6M

Copart Inc. plans to use the land in Fletcher, N.C., for an industrial outdoor storage yard of cars set for auction across the Southeast.

FLETCHER, N.C. — Copart Inc., an online car auction platform based in Dallas, has purchased 57.1 acres in Fletcher for $8.6 million. The land is situated roughly 12 miles south of Asheville. The company plans to use the land for an industrial outdoor storage yard of cars set for auction across the Southeast. Randall Bentley and Jordan Skellie of Lee & Associates Greenville/Spartanburg represented the seller, an entity doing business as Minkles BRM LLC, in the transaction.