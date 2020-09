Cara Therapeutics Signs 11,685 SF Office Lease Expansion in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, CONN. — Biotechnology firm Cara Therapeutics Inc. has signed an 11,685-square-foot office lease expansion at 107 Elm Street, the firm’s headquarters building in Stamford. John Hannigan and Adam Cognetta of Choyce Peterson Inc. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. RFR Realty LLC owns the property.