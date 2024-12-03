Carbon Cos. Completes 291-Unit Multifamily Project in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based developer Carbon Cos. has completed Greyson Luxury Living, a 291-unit multifamily project in San Antonio. The property is located at 1734 N. Loop 1604 W on the city’s north side. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a dog wash station. Rents start at roughly $1,300 per month for a studio apartment.