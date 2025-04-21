Carbon Shepherd Begins Leasing 78-Unit Seniors Housing Property in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Carbon Shepherd Development has begun leasing a 78-unit seniors housing property in the Westover Hills area of San Antonio. Woodland Cottages Westover Hills offers one- and two-bedroom residential-style cottages that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers, with attached garages and fenced backyards available in select residences. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse with a game room and a fitness center. Rents start at $2,700 per month for a one-bedroom home.