Homes at Woodland Cottages Westover Hills in San Antonio feature open kitchen concepts with stainless steel appliances, contemporary finishes and dedicated laundry rooms.
Carbon Shepherd Begins Leasing 78-Unit Seniors Housing Property in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Carbon Shepherd Development has begun leasing a 78-unit seniors housing property in the Westover Hills area of San Antonio. Woodland Cottages Westover Hills offers one- and two-bedroom residential-style cottages that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers, with attached garages and fenced backyards available in select residences. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse with a game room and a fitness center. Rents start at $2,700 per month for a one-bedroom home.

