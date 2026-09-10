Carbon Shepherd Completes 84-Unit Independent Living Project in Sherman, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Carbon Shepherd Development has completed an 84-unit independent living project in the North Texas city of Sherman. Woodland Cottages Sherman offers one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for renters age 55 and above. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room and a pickleball court, as well as onsite staffing and programming. Additionally, two-bedroom units at Woodland Cottages Sherman feature attached single-car garages. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.