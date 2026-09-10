Thursday, September 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Woodland-Cottages-Sherman
Select residences Woodland Cottages Sherman also include private fenced backyards.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingSingle-Family RentalTexas

Carbon Shepherd Completes 84-Unit Independent Living Project in Sherman, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Carbon Shepherd Development has completed an 84-unit independent living project in the North Texas city of Sherman. Woodland Cottages Sherman offers one- and two-bedroom units that are reserved for renters age 55 and above. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room and a pickleball court, as well as onsite staffing and programming. Additionally, two-bedroom units at Woodland Cottages Sherman feature attached single-car garages. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

You may also like

TEP Recapitalizes 1.6 MSF National Civic Portfolio

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 382-Unit Self-Storage...

Foundry Commercial to Develop 192,000 SF Industrial Project...

Pebb Capital Obtains $223M Loan for Refinancing of...

Spandrel, 7G Group to Add W Hotel as...

RISE, University of Tennessee Complete 1,024-Bed Residence Hall

Northmarq Provides Agency Loan for 261-Unit Apartment Community...

TSB Capital Arranges Refinancing for 448-Bed Student Housing...

BWE Secures $71M in Acquisition Financing for Las...