Carbon Shepherd Development Completes 66-Unit Multifamily Project in Belton, Texas

BELTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Carbon Shepherd Development has completed a 66-unit multifamily project in Belton, located just outside Temple in Central Texas. The property, which is operated under the company’s Woodland Cottages brand, offers one- and two-bedroom units, with private balconies/patios and attached garages available in select residences. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse with a game room and other recreational spaces. Rents start at $2,600 per month for a one-bedroom unit.