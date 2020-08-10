Cardente Negotiates 5,618 SF Office Lease in Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, MAINE — Locally based brokerage firm Cardente Real Estate has negotiated a 5,618-square-foot office lease at 11 Baxter Blvd. in Portland. Matthew Cardente of Cardente Real Estate represented the landlord, the William C. Rowell Family LP, in the lease negotiations. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company represented the tenant, behavioral healthcare provider LifeStance.