Thursday, November 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Leasing ActivityMidwestRestaurantRetailWisconsin

Cardinal Capital Management Opens The Social at Middleton Market in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

MIDDLETON, WIS. — Cardinal Capital Management Inc. has opened The Social at Middleton Market in Middleton, a northwest suburb of Madison. The bar is located within the Middleton Market Food Hall, which is connected to Aviary at Middleton Market Apartments. The Social provides residents and visitors a space to enjoy crafted beverages. Under the guidance of Nancy Allen, general manager of Middleton Market, and Lynn Haker of Babes Grill & Bar in Madison, The Social offers a curated menu of signature cocktails, locally sourced beers, an extensive selection of wines and shareable appetizers.

You may also like

Franklin Credit Management Signs 15,000 SF Office Lease...

Multifamily Operators Adopt Property-Wide Internet Access as New...

Coro Realty Acquires 153,486 SF Noonday Creek Crossing...

The Container Store, French Restaurant Sign Leases at...

Newmark Arranges 27,581 SF Office Lease in D.C.

Colliers Negotiates 131,112 SF Industrial Lease in Metro...

Group 1 Automotive Signs 45,330 SF Office Lease...

Veritas Adds Three New Retailers at Oklahoma City...

Arrowhead Properties Buys 17,557 SF Shopping Center in...