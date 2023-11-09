Cardinal Capital Management Opens The Social at Middleton Market in Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, WIS. — Cardinal Capital Management Inc. has opened The Social at Middleton Market in Middleton, a northwest suburb of Madison. The bar is located within the Middleton Market Food Hall, which is connected to Aviary at Middleton Market Apartments. The Social provides residents and visitors a space to enjoy crafted beverages. Under the guidance of Nancy Allen, general manager of Middleton Market, and Lynn Haker of Babes Grill & Bar in Madison, The Social offers a curated menu of signature cocktails, locally sourced beers, an extensive selection of wines and shareable appetizers.