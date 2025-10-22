Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Cardinal Group, PGIM Break Ground on 493-Bed Student Housing Development Near Virginia Tech

by John Nelson

BLACKSBURG, VA. — A joint venture between Cardinal Group Development and PGIM has broken ground on a 493-bed student housing development near the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg. Located at 501 S. Main St., the community will offer 215 units across two five-story buildings and 50 three-story townhomes. The property will also feature 17,456 square feet of retail space on the ground level.

Shared amenities are set to include a pool and hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse and collaborative study lounges. Each townhome will offer a private rooftop terrace and two-car garage. The project is scheduled for completion ahead of Virginia Tech’s 2027-2028 academic year.

