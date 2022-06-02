REBusinessOnline

Cardinal Group, TPG Real Estate Buy 1,116-Bed Student Housing Community in San Marcos, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Cardinal Group Cos. and TPG Real Estate Partners have purchased The Village on Telluride, a 1,116-bed student housing community located near Texas State University in San Marcos. Built in 2011, the property offers 385 units alongside shared amenities including two resort-style pools, a two-story fitness center and a newly renovated clubhouse. The new ownership plans to further upgrade the community with the addition of in-unit furnishings; appliance upgrades; the replacement of existing countertops; fresh cabinet finishes; repainting; upgraded flooring; updates to the property’s poolside grilling station and pool area; and the expansion of the community’s basketball court. Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the transaction. CBRE’s capital markets team advised on debt for the acquisition. The seller and other terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

