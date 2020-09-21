REBusinessOnline

Cardone Capital Acquires 533-Unit Apartment Complex in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Port Royale Apartments include a car wash area, two pools, fitness center and a courtyard.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Cardone Capital LLC has acquired Port Royale Apartments, a 533-unit multifamily community in Fort Lauderdale. The sales price was not disclosed, although Cardone Capital raised $50 million through crowdfunding and CBRE arranged a 10-year acquisition loan with a fixed 2.3 percent interest rate. The property, which was built in 1991 and renovated in 2016, offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a car wash area, two pools, fitness center and a courtyard. Robert Given of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Chicago-based Waterton, in the transaction.

