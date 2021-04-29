Careington International Opens 75,000 SF Office in Frisco
FRISCO, TEXAS — Careington International Corp., a provider of medical and dental insurance, has opened a 75,000-square-foot office at 6435 Flyers Way in Frisco. The office space includes a call center, conference rooms, training rooms, quality assurance department space, an IT room, server room break room, open office space and executive offices. Dallas-based Merriman Anderson Architects designed the project, and Buckman Partnership Ltd. developed it. Careington has operated out of Frisco since 2001, and its employee based has grown from 60 to 425 during that stretch.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.