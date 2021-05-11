Careismatic Brands Signs 152,225 SF Industrial Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Careismatic Brands Inc., a California-based apparel and textile provider, has signed a 152,225-square-foot industrial lease at Turnpike Distribution Center 4, located at 2130 French Settlement Road in Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property sits on 11.5 acres and totals 312,188 square feet. Gary Lindsey of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Younger Partners represented the landlord, BCO Turnpike Ltd.