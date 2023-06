HOUSTON — CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) has acquired a 125-bed skilled nursing facility located in the greater Houston area. The specific name and location of the property were not disclosed. An affiliate of Texas-based Evergreen Health Group will operate the community after entering into a 15-year, triple-net lease with CareTrust that includes two five-year extension options and annual CPI-based (Consumer Price Index) rent escalators. The seller was also not disclosed.