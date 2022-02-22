REBusinessOnline

CareTrust Acquires 155-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Ennis, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

ENNIS, TEXAS — CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE) has acquired Ennis Care Center, a 155-bed skilled nursing facility located in the southern Dallas suburb of Ennis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The facility will be added to CareTrust’s existing master lease with affiliates of Eduro Healthcare, which took over operations on Feb. 1.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  