CareTrust Acquires 155-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Ennis, Texas

ENNIS, TEXAS — CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE) has acquired Ennis Care Center, a 155-bed skilled nursing facility located in the southern Dallas suburb of Ennis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The facility will be added to CareTrust’s existing master lease with affiliates of Eduro Healthcare, which took over operations on Feb. 1.