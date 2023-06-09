CareTrust Acquires Four West Coast Skilled Nursing Facilities for $71.5M

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIF. — CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE), along with a regional investor in healthcare real estate, has acquired four skilled nursing facilities on the West Coast.

The four-property acquisition includes 450 skilled nursing beds and 20 assisted living units. Links Healthcare Group, a new operator relationship for CareTrust, will operate the facilities pursuant to a 15-year master lease with two five-year extension options. Links is an experienced operator founded by Toby Tilford and Curt Rodriguez and currently operates 16 skilled nursing and seniors housing communities.

CareTrust’s initial investment in the facilities, inclusive of transaction costs, was approximately $71.5 million. Aggregate annual cash rent for the first year is approximately $5.4 million, increasing to approximately $6.1 million in the second year, and increasing to approximately $7.1 million in the third year, with CPI-based annual escalators thereafter.

The acquisition of these facilities was funded using proceeds from San Clemente-based CareTrust’s $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility.