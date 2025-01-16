CareTrust REIT Acquires 13 Skilled Nursing Facilities in Tennessee for $176M

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIF. — CareTrust REIT has acquired 13 skilled nursing facilities in Tennessee for $176 million. California-based CareTrust purchased the properties through a joint venture arrangement with an unnamed, third-party healthcare real estate owner.

Each of the 13 facilities will be operated by existing CareTrust tenants under new, long-term master lease agreements. Affiliates of the Ensign Group will operate six of the facilities, with affiliates of Links Healthcare Group operating the remaining seven.

The acquisition is Phase II of a larger $421 million portfolio transaction that ultimately involves 27 facilities in Tennessee.