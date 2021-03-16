CareTrust REIT Purchases Buena Vista Care Center in Santa Barbara for $15.9M

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRE) has acquired Buena Vista Care Center, a 150-bed skilled nursing facility in the Southern California community of Santa Barbara.

California-based Covenant Care Inc. will continue to operate the property under a long-term lease that CareTrust assumed in the off-market transaction. It represents the eighth property that CareTrust owns and Covenant operates.

CareTrust’s total investment was approximately $15.9 million, inclusive of transaction costs. The acquisition was funded using CareTrust’s $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

Covenant Care has approximately four years left on its existing lease term, with two five-year renewal options. The lease currently carries approximately $1.5 million in annual cash rent with 3 percent annual escalators.