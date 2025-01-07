Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Leasing ActivityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheastVirginia

CARFAX Signs 87,000 SF Office Lease at Metro DC’s Reston Station for New Corporate Headquarters

by John Nelson

RESTON, VA. — CARFAX, an automobile history reporting platform based in Centreville, Va., has signed an 87,000-square-foot office lease at Reston Station, a mixed-use development about 20 miles west of Washington, D.C. CARFAX will occupy three floors of the office building at 1906 Reston Metro Plaza, which will serve as the company’s new corporate headquarters.

The landlord, Comstock Holding Cos. Inc., says CARFAX plans to move into its new space by the end of the year. Reston Station spans 90 acres near the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro’s Silver Line features more than 500 residential units, shops, restaurants and offices for companies including Google, ICF International and Spotify.

